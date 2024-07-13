Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGLGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEGGL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.53. 6,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

