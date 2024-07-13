Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 486.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,773 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.79% of Griffon worth $66,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Griffon by 671.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $66.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The firm had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

