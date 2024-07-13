Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.15. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 92,639 shares.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 64.5% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

