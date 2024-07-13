Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.15. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 92,639 shares.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.