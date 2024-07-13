Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,311,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,829,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3,308.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 189,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 183,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 638,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 162,438 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.07. 564,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,612. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,062.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average of $118.71.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

