Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,964 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,805 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. 6,790,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362,768. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.