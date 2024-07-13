Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE) Shares Down 0.9%

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 9.49 and last traded at 9.60. 77,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 769% from the average session volume of 8,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.69.

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is 9.53.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF - Class A Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF - Class A Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.