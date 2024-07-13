Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,346 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.15% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 5,368,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,507. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.57. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on HE. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.