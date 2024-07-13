HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMXFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ IMMX opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Immix Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $55.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.17.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMX. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth $75,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Immix Biopharma by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Immix Biopharma by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

