HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Immix Biopharma Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ IMMX opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Immix Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $55.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.17.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
