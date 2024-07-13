HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $74.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on XOMA in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

XOMA stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. XOMA has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $314.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.93.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). XOMA had a negative net margin of 705.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XOMA stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in XOMA were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

