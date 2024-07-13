HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HCW Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ HCWB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 6,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $24.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.81. HCW Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative net margin of 697.53% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCW Biologics stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCWB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of HCW Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.