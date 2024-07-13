HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Down 3.2%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.28 and last traded at $76.49. Approximately 449,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 599,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.17.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,511 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,346. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.