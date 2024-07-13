Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29.70 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $29.70 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00043854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,141,695 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,781,141,695.12873 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06755975 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $32,702,154.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

