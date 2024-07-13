Heidelberg Materials (ETR:HEI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.11

Heidelberg Materials AG (ETR:HEI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €92.11 ($100.12) and traded as high as €99.84 ($108.52). Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at €99.76 ($108.43), with a volume of 271,751 shares.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €97.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

