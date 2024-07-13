Heroes of Mavia Price Tops $1.80 (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $56.85 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia’s genesis date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 38,405,689.796444 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.6889982 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $14,944,521.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

