Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Up 9.9%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.34. 1,755,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,635,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 338,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

