Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.41

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.41 and last traded at $87.39, with a volume of 482642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Saturday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth $3,081,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 180.6% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $3,172,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

