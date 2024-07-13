Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (CVE:HWY – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 10,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 12,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Highway 50 Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

About Highway 50 Gold

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company explores for gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Gold Knob project comprises 589 unpatented claims located in Winnemucca, Nevada; the Golden Brew project that consists of 101 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada; the Johnson Canyon project, which comprises 186 claims located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, southeast British Columbia.

