Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Highway Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HIHO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.13. 3,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Highway has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.52.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

