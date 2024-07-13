Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Highway Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of HIHO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.13. 3,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Highway has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.52.
Highway Company Profile
