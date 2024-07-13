HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of HilleVax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that HilleVax will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 764,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,266,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,898 shares of company stock worth $193,766. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in HilleVax in the third quarter valued at $2,374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

