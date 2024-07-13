HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXFree Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of HilleVax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLVX

HilleVax Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that HilleVax will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 764,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,266,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,898 shares of company stock worth $193,766. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in HilleVax in the third quarter valued at $2,374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.