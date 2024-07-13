Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 283,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 179.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 4,332,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,404. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

