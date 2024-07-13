Hilltop National Bank Acquires Shares of 5,825 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 264.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 109,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 220.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 62,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,174 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $4,996,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 52,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,694,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,471,000 after acquiring an additional 424,672 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.10. 2,917,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.