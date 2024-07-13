Hilltop National Bank Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.90.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.87. 3,683,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.