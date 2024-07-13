Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 3,275 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,060,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,789,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,640,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AECOM by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,935,000 after acquiring an additional 79,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AECOM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AECOM Stock Performance
ACM traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $87.16. The company had a trading volume of 763,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.48. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -968.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is -977.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.
View Our Latest Report on AECOM
Insider Activity at AECOM
In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AECOM Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
