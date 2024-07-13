Hilltop National Bank Invests $518,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,773. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average is $151.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.07.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

