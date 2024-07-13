Hilltop National Bank Makes New $362,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 35.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 245.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $38.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,920.83. 110,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,951. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,872.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2,878.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.