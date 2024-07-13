Hilltop National Bank Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 177.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 67.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 698.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded up $9.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $758.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $737.75 and its 200-day moving average is $745.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.