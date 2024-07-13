Hilltop National Bank Purchases Shares of 12,037 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. 1,616,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

