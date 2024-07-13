Hilltop National Bank Purchases Shares of 949 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $165.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,742. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $117.28 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

