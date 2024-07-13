Hilltop National Bank Takes $1.20 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 59,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,446,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,573. The company has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.06.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

