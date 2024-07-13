Hilltop National Bank Takes $251,000 Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $91,317,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,311,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after purchasing an additional 412,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,106,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,284,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,785,000 after purchasing an additional 235,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $17,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

CWST traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.23, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $104.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

