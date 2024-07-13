Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.40

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

