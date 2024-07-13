Horizen Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $148.07 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.74 or 0.00016841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $148.07 million and $44.68 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00040795 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00041773 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,203,162 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

