Horizon Space Acquisition I (NASDAQ:HSPO) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 101,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 38,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSPO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 528,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 382,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

