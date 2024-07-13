Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires 10,950 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 241.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCPB. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3,028.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 311,386 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.