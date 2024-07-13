Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.63. 223,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

