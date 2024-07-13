HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,491 shares of company stock worth $28,092,844 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.8 %

HUBS stock traded down $13.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $587.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $602.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.67 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.69.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

