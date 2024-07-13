Hunting (LON:HTG) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 600 ($7.69) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTG. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.53) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.53) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 490 ($6.28).

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 411.50 ($5.27) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of £678.73 million, a PE ratio of 748.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 411.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.05. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 227 ($2.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 465.37 ($5.96).

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($11,097.43). Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

