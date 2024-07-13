Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 490 ($6.28).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.12) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 510 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.53) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £8,663.76 ($11,097.43). 18.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HTG opened at GBX 411.50 ($5.27) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £678.73 million, a PE ratio of 748.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 227 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 465.37 ($5.96). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 411.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 349.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

