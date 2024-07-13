Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $14.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.93.

HBAN stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $368,350.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 397,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $5,261,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 141,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

