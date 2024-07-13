IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IAC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.77.

IAC opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. IAC has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in IAC by 14.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 176,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

