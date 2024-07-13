IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.02.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1,034.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 339,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 36,077,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,137,000 after acquiring an additional 298,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

