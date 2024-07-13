IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.43

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.43 and traded as high as C$5.80. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 1,115,552 shares trading hands.

IMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.46.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$456.89 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.3658863 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

