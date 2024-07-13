IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given New $62.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth $588,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

