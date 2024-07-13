IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $7.01

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $7.37. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 298,580 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. Equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,229 shares of company stock worth $47,216. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after buying an additional 397,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 628,001 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 100,936 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

