IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17.
IMI plc, an engineering company, engages in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers engineering protects for extreme temperatures and pressure environments; supplying flow control solutions in critical applications, including liquified natural gas (LNG) production, upstream oil and gas facilities, petrochemical processes, biopharma processing, combined cycle and nuclear power, marine, and other process industries; and installs severe service valves for supporting critical industrial plants and processes.
