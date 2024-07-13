IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.36

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 2309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $569.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.