Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Ben Whitley acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 761 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £53,270 ($68,233.64).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Ben Whitley acquired 20 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.62) per share, for a total transaction of £150.20 ($192.39).

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

LON:JDW opened at GBX 772 ($9.89) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £954.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,412.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 587 ($7.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 862.50 ($11.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 761.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 775.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JDW shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.85) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.20) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J D Wetherspoon

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.