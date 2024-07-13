Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Ben Whitley acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 761 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £53,270 ($68,233.64).
Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Ben Whitley acquired 20 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.62) per share, for a total transaction of £150.20 ($192.39).
LON:JDW opened at GBX 772 ($9.89) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £954.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,412.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 587 ($7.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 862.50 ($11.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 761.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 775.53.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
