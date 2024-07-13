Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $9,351,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,731,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carvana Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $136.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $140.91.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Carvana by 127.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

