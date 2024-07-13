Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $9,808,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,712,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Carvana Stock Performance
NYSE:CVNA traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,884,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,524. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $140.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.13.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.