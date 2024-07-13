Insider Selling: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CEO Sells 3,866 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $174,008.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
- On Thursday, July 11th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $163,990.64.
- On Monday, July 1st, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $309,806.70.
ESTA opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
